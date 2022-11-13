These are the sparkly boots influencers are LOVING for party season

Everyone needs a bit of sparkle in their wardrobe for party season, and we’ve found the latest must-have statement piece.

As seen on Irish influencers Ciara O’Doherty and Lauren Arthurs, these silver glitter knee-high boots are the perfect way to dress up any look over the festive period.

Alongside a video of her wearing the gorgeous boots, Ciara wrote: “The hoes gon’ love these boots 👢🪩✨”

Fellow influencer Niamh Cullen commented on the Instagram post: “TAKE MY MONEY”, while model Lynn Kelly wrote: “Wow 😍😍”

Another follower commented on Ciara’s post: “These boots are the main character 🌟”

Lauren Arthurs also shared a snap of her in the fab boots, and wrote: “Bury me in these boots 🙌🏼✨ I’ve never been more in love with a pair of shoes in all my life.”

Sophie Murray commented: “Gorgeous omg”, and Louise Cooney penned: “The bootssssss 😍”

Want to get your hands on these glitzy beauties?

They are from River Island, and are available for €100 here.

