The Perfect Pieces For Your Winter Wardrobe From OnTrend

As winter approaches, finding pieces to add to your wardrobe that will keep you nice and warm, while also looking stylish is crucial.

This week we have delved deep into top Irish fashions store OnTrend.eu, which is spot on for keeping up with key trends, and they offer next day delivery in Ireland.

We have rounded up the perfect pieces to add into your winter wardrobe this season:

Susie Overcoat

This stunning coat is the perfect cover-up for a winter’s day.

The coat comes in both brown and black, and includes two pockets and a tie at the waist.

This gorgeous piece can be worn in either a casual or more dressy setting, and you can pick up this beauty for €99.95 HERE.

Alora Knit Cardigan

Available in taupe, camel, and beige, the Alora Knit Cardigan offers a variety of neutral shades perfect to style a host of looks.

Featuring three golden front buttons, this cardigan is an autumn/winter essential – providing both comfort and style in the cooler seasons.

You can pick up this stunning knitwear for €49.95 HERE.

Penelope Deep V Neck Blazer

A blazer is a staple piece essentially all year round, and be styled in so many ways.

Wear with a pair of heels, trousers and a bralet for a dressy look, or with a pair of jeans and sneakers for a more casual vibe.

This Penelope Deep V Neck Blazer is available in both black and beige, and is available for €79.95 HERE.

Faux Leather Belted Trousers

These black faux Leather trouser are belted and slim fitted, and can be styled with a nice top and boots or sneakers to provide the perfect winter look.

The trousers are also available in khaki to add a pop of colour to your wardrobe.

Pick up these stylish trousers for €39.95 HERE.

Sarah Knit Jumper

This knitted jumper shows off a range of autumnal colours, with black, light brown, blush and white all featuring in this fashionable piece.

Complete with a round neck, the jumper helps to create an effortlessly simple yet gorgeous look – and can be paired simply with a pair of jeans or trousers and boots.

The Sarah Knit Jumper costs €56.95 and is available HERE.

Boots with Tortoise Heel

Footwear also needs to transition for autumn/winter, and these stunning black boots with a brown tortoise heel are a must-have.

With an inner zip closure, pointed style toe, and cushioned insole, these boots ensure maximum comfort while adding some glam to your looks.

These fab boots cost €39.95 and are available HERE.

