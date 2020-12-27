The famous family pulled off stunning outfits for the festive season

The Kardashian-Jenner Clan’s Best Christmas Looks 2020

The Kardashians were forced to cancel their star-studded annual Christmas Eve party this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In spite of this, the famous family showcased stunning looks for the festive season, celebrating the day at Kourtney Kardashian’s home.

While Khloe was missing from the event, as she spent Christmas in Boston with Tristan Thompson and their daughter True, Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall and Kylie pulled out all the stops.

Take a look at their glamorous outfits:

Kim Kardashian

Kim wore a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture design for the festivities.

The reality star stunned in a hard shell green corset top, with a velvet wrap skirt complete with a leg slit.

The mother-of-four accessorised with large drop earrings, and her hair scraped-back into a long braid.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney wore flared, aztec print trousers with a sparkly strapped, nude top – complete with a black bow.

The 41-year-old accessorised with long, black gloves, and a star-studded black headband.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie stunned in a red Bottega Veneta sequined gown, channelling a glamorous ‘Mrs. Claus’.

The beauty mogul complete the look with matching Jimmy Choo red heels, her newly dyed red hair, and Harry Kotlar diamond earrings.

Kendall Jenner

Supermodel Kendall posed by the Christmas tree in an Alexandre Vauthier Couture strapless gold dress and a pair of black hot pants.

The 25-year-old complete the look with sheer tights, zebra-print platform shoes and gold bangles by Goossens Paris for Alexandre Vauthier.