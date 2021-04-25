These A-list couples stole the show at the prestigious event

The cutest couples on the Oscars red carpet

The 93rd Academy Awards, otherwise known as The Oscars, are set to take place tonight, Sunday, April 25.

To celebrate Oscars night, we have rounded up our favourite celebrity couples on the red carpet in previous years.

Take a look:

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

#Oscars #Oscars2017

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel arrive on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars pic.twitter.com/Vmt8uPUL08 — Daytime ❤ Spoiler (@Daytime_spoiler) February 27, 2017

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis doing cute things on the red carpet 2014 OSCAR PHOTOS—-> http://t.co/cpkbLYqrUj pic.twitter.com/MmElKAJGem — 961 KISS (@961KISS) March 3, 2014

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Continue Their Red Carpet Streak at 2020 Oscars #Culture https://t.co/J7pz872lIe pic.twitter.com/JqPaHU7edJ — Sachin K (@Morpheous6) February 11, 2020

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on the Oscars Red Carpet 2019 pic.twitter.com/bm1l0FApBq — Kursad Turksen (@kursadturksen) February 25, 2019

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek

lucy boynton and rami malek winning the red carpet again #oscars pic.twitter.com/XQ5azNNtZX — best of lucy boynton (@bestlucybpics) February 10, 2020

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2019 #Oscars 😍💕 pic.twitter.com/p2TNApMcS2 — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 25, 2019