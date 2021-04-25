Home Style The cutest couples on the Oscars red carpet

The cutest couples on the Oscars red carpet

These A-list couples stole the show at the prestigious event

By
Grace Flannery
-
SHARE

The 93rd Academy Awards, otherwise known as The Oscars, are set to take place tonight, Sunday, April 25.

Goss.ie will be live tweeting the Oscars 2021 red carpet ahead of the show, so make sure you’re following us on Twitter and Instagram.

To celebrate Oscars night, we have rounded up our favourite celebrity couples on the red carpet in previous years.

Ad

Take a look:

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde

 

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR