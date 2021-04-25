The cutest couples on the Oscars red carpet

The 93rd Academy Awards, otherwise known as The Oscars, are set to take place tonight, Sunday, April 25.
To celebrate Oscars night, we have rounded up our favourite celebrity couples on the red carpet in previous years.
Take a look:
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
#Oscars #Oscars2017
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel arrive on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars pic.twitter.com/Vmt8uPUL08
— Daytime ❤ Spoiler (@Daytime_spoiler) February 27, 2017
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis doing cute things on the red carpet
2014 OSCAR PHOTOS—-> http://t.co/cpkbLYqrUj pic.twitter.com/MmElKAJGem
— 961 KISS (@961KISS) March 3, 2014
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Continue Their Red Carpet Streak at 2020 Oscars #Culture https://t.co/J7pz872lIe pic.twitter.com/JqPaHU7edJ
— Sachin K (@Morpheous6) February 11, 2020
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith
“@AOL: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith get lovey-dovey on the red carpet: http://t.co/cQV0qc7WtW pic.twitter.com/WOFpOKl71j” #Oscars
— Shoe Repair Lady👠🥾 (@ShoeRepairLady) February 25, 2015
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on the Oscars Red Carpet 2019 pic.twitter.com/bm1l0FApBq
— Kursad Turksen (@kursadturksen) February 25, 2019
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek
lucy boynton and rami malek winning the red carpet again #oscars pic.twitter.com/XQ5azNNtZX
— best of lucy boynton (@bestlucybpics) February 10, 2020
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2019 #Oscars 😍💕 pic.twitter.com/p2TNApMcS2
— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 25, 2019