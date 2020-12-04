The Best Things To Get In Penneys This Month

Penneys stores across Ireland finally re-opened this week, after Level 5 restrictions were lifted.

In exciting news for customers, the retailer announced extended opening hours for all stores – giving us more time to shop safely in the run up to Christmas.

All Penneys stores located in city centres and major shopping centres will trade until 10pm on weekdays, and stores on main streets in towns across Ireland and in town shopping centres will trade until 9pm on weekdays.

Now that Penneys is back open, we’ve listed some new arrivals to look out for in-store.

Red Tartan Suit

This red tartan suit is the perfect outfit for the festive season.

Whether you want to dress this up with a pair of black stilettos, or go for a more casual look with some stylish trainers – this suit is sure to turn heads this Christmas.

The best news? The entire suit will cost you just €44, as the blazer is priced at €28, and the trousers are just €16.

PU Faux Croc Mac Coat

This leather-look Mac jacket is going to fly off the shelves in Penneys this month.

This wardrobe staple will take you from day to night, and it’ll only set you back €35.

We LOVE!

Diamanté Bow

If you’re accessories mad, you’re going to LOVE this diamanté bow from Penneys

Sure to jazz up any outfit, you can get this in stores nationwide for just €3.50.

Festive Pet Outfits

In case you haven’t heard, Penneys are selling a range of adorable pet outfits in the run up to Christmas.

They’re priced at €8, and they’re all super cute.

Slouch Black Boots

Penneys fans are already going crazy over these boots on Instagram.

These knee-high boots will go with so many outfits over the festive season, and will look super stylish too in the spring.

You can get them in Penneys stores nationwide for just €25.

Brown Longline Borg Fleece Coat

If you’re on the hunt for a new coat, look no further.

This longline Borg Fleece coat will keep you super cosy this winter, and it looks great too!

Priced at just €40, you can’t go wrong with this in your basket.

Festive Disney Bedsheets

If you know someone who’s Disney obsessed, you have to add this to your shopping list.

These festive Disney bedsheets in Penneys’ home section are priced at just €18, and you can get the matching pillow for €9, and the throw for €8.

Penneys re-opened this week with extensive safety measures in place.

This includes strict social distancing protocols, limits on the number of customers allowed in store, hand sanitisation stations on entry, Perspex screens or cubicles at tills, the use of face masks in-store and increased in-store cleaning.

Penneys CEO, Paul Marchant, said: “We are delighted to re-open our stores in Ireland on 1 December with longer shopping hours to give our customers more time to safely do their festive shopping.”

“We have everything this season that our customers expect from Penneys, including our famous Christmas jumpers, festive pyjamas and much, much more.

“All of our extensive safety measures remain in place to help ensure shopping at Penneys is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone.