The best red carpet looks from the first night of the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

These celebs looked incredible at the annual awards show

The best red carpet looks from the first night of the 2021...

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Scripted took place on Sunday night.

Comedian Leslie Jones hosted the event from the Palladium in Los Angeles, while Anthony Mackie, Mandy Moore, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Hartley, Henry Golding, Taylour Paige, Addison Rae and Jacob Elordi presented the show.

Ahead of the event, stars took to the red carpet in style, showing off stunning looks.

Take a look at our favourite red carpet looks from the event:

Addison Rae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADDISON RAE (@addisonraee)

Lana Condor

Madison Bailey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddie Baby (@madisonbaileybabe)

Yara Shahidi

There are no words to describe how stunning Yara Shahidi looked tonight. #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/sMhZC6haNf — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi on the red carpet of the #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/2sLspxKypZ — Euphoria News (@EuphoriaHBONews) May 17, 2021

Mandy Moore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

Riley Keough and Taylour Paige

Yvonne Orji View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvonne Orji (@yvonneorji)

Leslie Jones

The hostess with the mostess 👏 @Lesdoggg Tune in TONIGHT as Leslie Jones hosts the 2021 #MTVAwards on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/XjOtoMlIuw — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen

HERE SHE IS: Elizabeth Olsen has arrived at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/ZXonRnFssO — MTV (@MTV) May 17, 2021

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas

Justin Hartley, ator de This Is Us, e Sofia Pernas no MTV Movie & TV Awards. pic.twitter.com/zo9H3iTQw1 — Oxente, Pipoca? (@oxentepipoca) May 17, 2021