The best red carpet looks from the first night of the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Scripted took place on Sunday night.
Comedian Leslie Jones hosted the event from the Palladium in Los Angeles, while Anthony Mackie, Mandy Moore, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Hartley, Henry Golding, Taylour Paige, Addison Rae and Jacob Elordi presented the show.
Ahead of the event, stars took to the red carpet in style, showing off stunning looks.
Take a look at our favourite red carpet looks from the event:
Addison Rae
Lana Condor
#ToAllTheBoys star Lana Condor at the #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/PKzKKuPHVx
— Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) May 17, 2021
Madison Bailey
Yara Shahidi
There are no words to describe how stunning Yara Shahidi looked tonight. #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/sMhZC6haNf
— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021
Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi on the red carpet of the #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/2sLspxKypZ
— Euphoria News (@EuphoriaHBONews) May 17, 2021
Mandy Moore
Riley Keough and Taylour Paige
I’d love to go on record and share my love for @RileyKeough & @TaylourPaige at the #MTVAwards. pic.twitter.com/uPqkysM2RB
— MTV (@MTV) May 17, 2021
Yvonne Orji
The hostess with the mostess 👏 @Lesdoggg
Tune in TONIGHT as Leslie Jones hosts the 2021 #MTVAwards on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/XjOtoMlIuw
— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021
Elizabeth Olsen
HERE SHE IS: Elizabeth Olsen has arrived at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/ZXonRnFssO
— MTV (@MTV) May 17, 2021
Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas
Justin Hartley, ator de This Is Us, e Sofia Pernas no MTV Movie & TV Awards. pic.twitter.com/zo9H3iTQw1
— Oxente, Pipoca? (@oxentepipoca) May 17, 2021