The best red carpet looks from the first night of the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

These celebs looked incredible at the annual awards show

Sophie Clarke
The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Scripted took place on Sunday night.

Comedian Leslie Jones hosted the event from the Palladium in Los Angeles, while Anthony Mackie, Mandy Moore, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Hartley, Henry Golding, Taylour Paige, Addison Rae and Jacob Elordi presented the show.

Ahead of the event, stars took to the red carpet in style, showing off stunning looks.

Take a look at our favourite red carpet looks from the event:

Addison Rae

 

Lana Condor

Madison Bailey

 

Yara Shahidi

Jacob Elordi

Mandy Moore

 

Riley Keough and Taylour Paige

Yvonne Orji

 

Leslie Jones

Elizabeth Olsen

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas

