The best red carpet looks from the 2020 GRAMMYs

The 2021 GRAMMYs Awards Show will take place this Sunday, March 14.
The ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah, and will air on CBS in the US.
Ahead of the highly anticipated awards show, we’ve rounded up our favourite looks from last year’s red carpet.
Take a look:
Chrissy Teigen in
View this post on Instagram
Billie Eilish in Gucci
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Camila Cabello in Versace
View this post on Instagram
Lizzo in Versace
View this post on Instagram
Ariana Grande in Giambattista Valli
View this post on Instagram
Cardi B in Mugler
View this post on Instagram
Alessandra Ambrosio in Balmain
View this post on Instagram
Jameela Jamil in Georges Chakra
View this post on Instagram
Billie Porter in Baja East
View this post on Instagram
Ad