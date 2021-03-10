The best red carpet looks from the 2020 GRAMMYs

The 2021 GRAMMYs Awards Show will take place this Sunday, March 14.

The ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah, and will air on CBS in the US.

Ahead of the highly anticipated awards show, we’ve rounded up our favourite looks from last year’s red carpet.

Take a look:

Chrissy Teigen in Yanina Couture

Billie Eilish in Gucci

Dua Lipa in Alexander Wang

Alicia Keys in Atelier Versace

Camila Cabello in Versace

Lizzo in Versace

Ariana Grande in Giambattista Valli

Cardi B in Mugler

Alessandra Ambrosio in Balmain

Jameela Jamil in Georges Chakra

Billie Porter in Baja East

