The best red carpet looks from the 2020 GRAMMYs

The awards show takes place this Sunday

By
Grace Flannery
-
Ariana Grande at the 62nd Annual Grammys

The 2021 GRAMMYs Awards Show will take place this Sunday, March 14.

The ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah, and will air on CBS in the US.

Ahead of the highly anticipated awards show, we’ve rounded up our favourite looks from last year’s red carpet.

Take a look:

Chrissy Teigen in Yanina Couture

 

A post shared by SheerLuxe (@sheerluxe)

Billie Eilish in Gucci

 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Dua Lipa in Alexander Wang

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Alicia Keys in Atelier Versace

 

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys)

Camila Cabello in Versace

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

Lizzo in Versace

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Ariana Grande in Giambattista Valli 

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Cardi B in Mugler

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Alessandra Ambrosio in Balmain

Jameela Jamil in Georges Chakra

 

A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial)

Billie Porter in Baja East 

 

A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter)

