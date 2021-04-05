The best looks from the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 27th annual SAG Awards took place virtually on Sunday night from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
The annual awards show recognises outstanding performances in film and prime time television, with a host of nominees and stars dressing up at home for the occasion.
Take a look at the best looks from the night:
Nicola Coughlan
Lily Collins
Gillian Anderson
Kerry Washington
Emma Corrin
Dan Levy
Kaley Cuoco
Cynthia Erivo
Elle Fanning
Anya Taylor-Joy
Nicole Kidman
Regé-Jean Page
Kathryn Drysdale
