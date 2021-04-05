A host of celebs dressed up from home for the virtual awards

The best looks from the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 27th annual SAG Awards took place virtually on Sunday night from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The annual awards show recognises outstanding performances in film and prime time television, with a host of nominees and stars dressing up at home for the occasion.

Take a look at the best looks from the night:

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan

Lily Collins

Lily Collins

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin

Dan Levy

Dan Levy

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page

Kathryn Drysdale

Kathryn Drysdale

Jurnee Smolett Bell

Jurnee Smolett Bell