The best looks from the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

A host of celebs dressed up from home for the virtual awards

Sophie Clarke
The 27th annual SAG Awards took place virtually on Sunday night from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The annual awards show recognises outstanding performances in film and prime time television, with a host of nominees and stars dressing up at home for the occasion.

Take a look at the best looks from the night:

Nicola Coughlan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Lily Collins

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Gillian Anderson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

Kerry Washington

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Emma Corrin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Dan Levy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Kaley Cuoco

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

Cynthia Erivo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards)

Elle Fanning

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning)

Anya Taylor-Joy 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang)

Nicole Kidman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Regé-Jean Page 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Regé-Jean Page (@regejean)

Kathryn Drysdale

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kathryn Drysdale (@kathryndrysdale)

Jurnee Smolett Bell

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jurnee Smollett (@jurneesmollett)

