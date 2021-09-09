A host of famous faces dressed up for the red carpet

The BEST looks from the 2021 National Television Awards

A host of famous faces from the world of TV stepped out for the 2021 National Television Awards tonight.

Taking place at London’s O2 Arena with Joel Dommett as host, the annual awards show celebrates the best of British television from the past year.

Before the ceremony kicked off at 7.30pm, a slew of TV personalities hit the red carpet – including some of our favourite stars from this year’s Love Island.

Check out our favourite looks from the night below:

Liberty Poole

One of our favourite looks from the night had to be Liberty Poole in this red number.

Fresh out of the Love Island villa, the 22-year-old stunned in a red cut out gown by Rene K Couture.

Maya Jama

Maya Jama never gets it wrong on the red carpet, and the 2021 NTAs was no exception.

The TV presenter stunned in a figure-hugging gown by AZZI & OSTA, which featured a black velvet skirt and an embellished corset.

We’re OBSESSED with this look on Maya.

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes looked picture perfect at tonight’s NTAs in this white number.

The former Saturdays singer perfectly complimented her white gown with gold jewellery, and a slightly undone top knot.

Simple, but stunning!

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby always pulls it out of the bag for awards shows.

The mother-of-three looked as glam as ever at the NTAs tonight in a lilac embellished gown by Ziad Nakad.

Holly paired her look with simple silver jewellery, and styled her chic blonde bob with a very loose wave at the front.

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore pulled out all the stops for the National Television Awards tonight.

The Irish presenter looked sensational in a black metallic gown by Maria Lucia Hohan.

The stunning floor-length dress laced up at the back, which Laura showed off as she hopped on the tube to London’s O2 Arena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

Vicky Pattison

Another look we loved tonight was Vicky Pattison in this royal blue gown by Badgley Mischka.

The former Geordie Shore star looked happier than ever as she posed next to her boyfriend Ercan Ramadan.