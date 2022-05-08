Ad
HomeStyle

Latest Posts

The best looks from the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

The 2022 BAFTA TV Awards will take place in London this evening.

Ahead of the awards show, we’ve rounded up our favourite red carpet looks from the 2021 event.

Take a look:

Nicola Coughlan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Paul Mescal 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Billie Piper

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Helena Bonham Carter 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Jessica Plummer 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Aimee Lou Wood 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

AJ Odudu 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Oti Mabuse

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Lawrence Chaney, Bimini Bon Boulash and A’Whora 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Jodie Comer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jodie Comer (@jodescomer)

Vick Hope

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Letitia Wright

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prada (@prada)

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us