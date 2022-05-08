The best looks from the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

The 2022 BAFTA TV Awards will take place in London this evening.

Ahead of the awards show, we’ve rounded up our favourite red carpet looks from the 2021 event.

Take a look:

Nicola Coughlan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Paul Mescal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Billie Piper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Helena Bonham Carter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Jessica Plummer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Aimee Lou Wood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

AJ Odudu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Oti Mabuse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Lawrence Chaney, Bimini Bon Boulash and A’Whora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Jodie Comer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodie Comer (@jodescomer)

Vick Hope

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Letitia Wright

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prada (@prada)