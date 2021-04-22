The best looks from the 2020 Oscars red carpet

The 2021 Oscars will take place this Sunday, April 25, and will celebrate the best films from the past year.

In honour of the prestigious awards show, we have taken a look back at some of our favourite looks from last year’s event.

Take a look:

Saoirse Ronan

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe has arrived at the 92nd Academy Awards’ Red Carpet February 9th. #OSCARS 2020 pic.twitter.com/QPKohiGRJc — GegeNews (@GegeNewsnetwork) February 10, 2020

Natalie Portman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman)

Billie Eilish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Florence Pugh

🎥 Florence Pugh no red carpet do #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/An8wqAiPBU — Avengers Assemble BR (@AAssembleBR) February 10, 2020

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson’s Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Dress Shines in Silver – Footwear News https://t.co/pMXgrGnU6g pic.twitter.com/7Boe2uCQ4h — Shoe Finder (@finder_shoe) February 10, 2020

Lily Aldridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge)

Olivia Colman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Colman (@itsoliviacolman)

Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics)

