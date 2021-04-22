Home Style The best looks from the 2020 Oscars red carpet

The Oscars 2021 are taking place this Sunday, April 25

By
Grace Flannery
-
The 2021 Oscars will take place this Sunday, April 25, and will celebrate the best films from the past year.

In honour of the prestigious awards show, we have taken a look back at some of our favourite looks from last year’s event.

Take a look:

Saoirse Ronan

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

 

Janelle Monáe

Natalie Portman

 

Billie Eilish 

 

Florence Pugh

Scarlett Johansson

Lily Aldridge

 

Olivia Colman

 

Kylie Jenner

 

