The nominees for this year's ceremony were announced earlier today

The best looks from the 2020 Golden Globes

The nominees for the 78th Golden Globes Awards were announced earlier today, ahead of the awards ceremony later this month.

This year’s ceremony will be broadcast from New York and Los Angeles on February 28th, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Ahead of the highly anticipated awards show, we have rounded up our favourite red carpet looks from last year’s event.

Take a look:

Sofia Carson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Carson (@sofiacarson)

Joey King

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey King (@joeyking)

Beyoncé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Jennifer Aniston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Dakota Fanning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning)

Helen Mirren

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Mirren (@helenmirren)

Billy Porter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter)

Olivia Colman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Colman (@itsoliviacolman)

Awkwafina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AWKWAFINA (@awkwafina)

Kerry Washington

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

Zoë Kravitz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz)

Scarlett Johansson