The best looks from the 2020 BRIT Awards

Grace Flannery
The nominees for the 2021 BRIT Awards are being announced later today, with Jack Whitehall returning as host for the fourth year in a row.

The star-studded ceremony, which usually takes place in February, will be held at the O2 Arena on May 11.

The awards celebrate the best in UK-based and international talent, with a host of celebs stepping out on the red carpet each year in stunning get-ups.

We have rounded up our favourite looks from last year’s awards show.

Take a look:

Anne-Marie

Harry Styles

Niall Horan

Dermot Kennedy

Mabel

Laura Whitmore

 FKA Twigs

Billie Eilish

 

Lewis Capaldi

Charli XCX

Maya Jama

Lizzo

 

