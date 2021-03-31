The best looks from the 2020 BRIT Awards

The nominees for the 2021 BRIT Awards are being announced later today, with Jack Whitehall returning as host for the fourth year in a row.
The star-studded ceremony, which usually takes place in February, will be held at the O2 Arena on May 11.
The awards celebrate the best in UK-based and international talent, with a host of celebs stepping out on the red carpet each year in stunning get-ups.
We have rounded up our favourite looks from last year’s awards show.
Take a look:
Anne-Marie
Anne-Marie casually dressed as the QUEEN she is 👑 #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/06hjeedcC8
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) February 18, 2020
Harry Styles
he’s so perfect #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/TbYFjV3tCu
— ؘ (@hsrgolden) February 18, 2020
Niall Horan
Niall at the #BRITs 2/18! pic.twitter.com/30KffSIsNe
— Niall Horan Updates (@NiallHoranUA) February 18, 2020
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy luce un futurista look de Dior para los #BRITs #BritAwards #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/62W7l1CXON
— Male Fashion Trends (@MaleFashTrends) February 18, 2020
Mabel
Laura Whitmore
The gorgeous @thewhitmore turned it up in the style stakes tonight #brits2020 pic.twitter.com/2MXkSUEtG6
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) February 18, 2020
FKA Twigs
Twigs attended the Brit Awards 2020, at the O2 Arena in London, England on 18 Feb 20. #FKAtwigs #BritAwards2020 #BRITs #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/4BEboYxrz4
— Twigs Fans (@TwigsFans) February 19, 2020
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi is *clearly* very excited for his #BRITs performance later tonight 🙌 @gettyimages pic.twitter.com/iazSGLlD17
— Digital Spy (@digitalspy) February 18, 2020
Charli XCX
Shook over Charli XCX’s look <#3 #TheBrits #TheBrits2020 pic.twitter.com/VHAfGfdWMr
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) February 18, 2020
Maya Jama
#MayaJama #London #TheBRITAwards2020 Maya Jama at The BRIT Awards 2020 in London https://t.co/Z3ABmj0M8U pic.twitter.com/4KXjTIEbxp
— ynnmedia™ (@ynnmedianetwork) February 19, 2020
Lizzo
