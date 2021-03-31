The nominees for the 2021 awards are set to be announced later today

The best looks from the 2020 BRIT Awards

The nominees for the 2021 BRIT Awards are being announced later today, with Jack Whitehall returning as host for the fourth year in a row.

The star-studded ceremony, which usually takes place in February, will be held at the O2 Arena on May 11.

The awards celebrate the best in UK-based and international talent, with a host of celebs stepping out on the red carpet each year in stunning get-ups.

We have rounded up our favourite looks from last year’s awards show.

Take a look:

Anne-Marie

Harry Styles

Niall Horan

Dermot Kennedy

Mabel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 (@topmuniverse)

Laura Whitmore

FKA Twigs

Billie Eilish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi is *clearly* very excited for his #BRITs performance later tonight 🙌 @gettyimages pic.twitter.com/iazSGLlD17 — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) February 18, 2020

Charli XCX

Maya Jama

Lizzo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)