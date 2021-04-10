The awards ceremony took place before the coronavirus pandemic

The best looks from the 2020 BAFTA Film Awards

The 2021 BAFTA Film Awards will take place this weekend at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

This year’s ceremony will be mostly virtual, as all the winners will accept their awards via video link.

While we expect most stars to dress up at home for the 2021 BAFTAs, we wanted to take a look back at last year’s red carpet – which took place before the pandemic.

The 2020 BAFTA Film Awards took place on February 2nd, and a host of famous faces attended the ceremony – including Kate Middleton, Margot Robbie, and Emilia Clarke.

Our very own Saoirse Ronan and Amy Huberman also walked the red carpet in gorgeous floor-length gowns.

Check out our favourite looks from the 2020 BAFTAs below:

Amy Huberman

Amy Huberman supported Irish on the BAFTAs red carpet last year.

The actress, who has since welcomed her third child, wore a grey tulle gown by Irish designer Helen Cody.

At the time, Amy wrote on Instagram: “First time at the BAFTAs last night and I had a great night out altogether and wanted to say a big BAF-TA thanks a million to @helencodydublin for this beautiful floaty dreamy ‘ghost’ dress, I loved wearing it!”

“There was a big emphasis on sustainable fashion last night as well as rewearing and recycling outfits and I borrowed this from Helen who had made the dress for the Arc Cancer Support charity exhibition a little while ago. Thank you for lending me this piece, I know it is very personal to you.”

Kate Middleton

Keeping with the sustainable theme, Kate Middleton re-wore a dress from her 2012 tour of Malaysia to the BAFTAs last year.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant in the Alexander McQueen gown, which she paired with Van Cleef jewellery.

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan rarely gets it wrong on the red carpet, and last year’s BAFTAs was no exception.

The Carlow native, who was nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in Little Women, turned heads in a dramatic black gown by Gucci.

The 26-year-old paired the dress, which was made using discarded satin, with a bright orange lip and bejewelled earrings.

Margot Robbie

Another star who opted for black at the 2020 BAFTAs was Margot Robbie.

The Australian actress was nominated twice in the Best Supporting Actress category, for her respective roles in Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Margot wowed in a black Chanel gown, which featured a peplum detail and open back.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh stole the show at the BAFTAs last year in this fuchsia pink number.

The Best Supporting Actress nominee wore a black minidress underneath the Dries Van Noten x Christian Lacroix gown, which featured a dramatic train.

She complimented the look with black platform heels, red lipstick, and kept her hair back in a sleek chignon.

Emilia Clarke

We loved this look on Emilia Clarke at the 2020 BAFTAs.

The Game of Thrones actress stunned in a black Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, which was adorned with sparkly sequins.

The 34-year-old kept her hair slicked back in a bun, and complimented the look with dramatic eye makeup.

Zoë Kravitz

One of our favourite red carpet looks from award season last year was this gold gown by Saint Laurent on the stunning Zoë Kravitz.

The figure-hugging gown was designed by Anthony Vaccarello, and made the actress look like she was dripping in gold.

Zoë paired the look with red jewellery, which perfectly matched her scarlet red lipstick and nail polish.