The Best Looks From The 2019 MTV EMAs

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards are taking place tonight, celebrating the biggest music acts on the planet.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the world-class performances will be filmed in various locations across the world.

To celebrate tonight’s show, we have rounded up the best red carpet looks from last year’s event.

Halsey

Thank you for this #MTVEMA LEWK, @halsey! Can't wait to see you perform tonight at 9p on MTV! 💖 pic.twitter.com/5tG2fVqpNA — MTV (@MTV) November 3, 2019

Dua Lipa

Joan Smalls

Rosalia

Nicole Scherzinger

View this post on Instagram These boots were made for sparklin’ 🖤 A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) on Nov 4, 2019 at 2:31pm PST

Becky G