The Best Looks From The 2019 MTV EMAs

We've rounded up our favourite looks ahead of tonight's event

Sophie Clarke
2019 MTV EMAs | Instagram

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards are taking place tonight, celebrating the biggest music acts on the planet.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the world-class performances will be filmed in various locations across the world.

To celebrate tonight’s show, we have rounded up the best red carpet looks from last year’s event.

Halsey

Dua Lipa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Swipe for a smile that will light up your Monday instantaneously!! 🌞

A post shared by MTV EMA (@mtvema) on

Joan Smalls

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Had a blast last night @mtvema presenting, what a show! Thanks team for killing it 🌹

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

Rosalia

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Swipe for a smile that will light up your Monday instantaneously!! 🌞

A post shared by MTV EMA (@mtvema) on

Nicole Scherzinger

 

View this post on Instagram

 

These boots were made for sparklin’ 🖤

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) on

Becky G 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The 👑 QUEEN 👑 has arrived in red!!

A post shared by MTV EMA (@mtvema) on

