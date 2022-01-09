The Best Looks From Last Year’s Golden Globes

The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place tonight in Los Angeles – but this year’s ceremony will be very different.
As always, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will host the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel – but the show won’t be televised, and there will be no red carpet.
Following a surge in Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant, there will be no audience, nominees, or media in attendance at the annual awards show.
Ahead of the 2022 ceremony, we are taking a look back at the best looks from last year’s show.
Some stars stepped out on a socially distanced red carpet at the 2021 event, while others got glam and took photos from the comfort of their home.
Here are some of our favourite looks:
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Sarah Hyland
Margot Robbie
Jackson and Satchel Lee
Elle Fanning
View this post on Instagram
Amanda Seyfried
Lily Collins
View this post on Instagram
Anya Taylor-Joy
Gillian Anderson
Thank you to @Dior for my fantastic @goldenglobes look. So thrilled for everyone @TheCrownNetflix and so honoured to have been a part.
(and on the right my hot date.)
📷 Andreas Ortner pic.twitter.com/qxwPa3eZ0Z
— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) March 1, 2021
Kaley Cuoco
Sofia Carson
View this post on Instagram
Laverne Cox
Julia Garner
Julia Garner is not just giving us elegance, she's defining in it in her #GoldenGlobes gown. pic.twitter.com/dusMkGuvvg
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Kate Hudson
Nicola Coughlan
View this post on Instagram
Viola Davis
Rosamund Pike
View this post on Instagram
Sarah Paulson
Nicole Kidman
View this post on Instagram
Dan Levy
Dan Levy looks handsome for the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rGunutWIn1
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 1, 2021