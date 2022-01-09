The Best Looks From Last Year’s Golden Globes

The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place tonight in Los Angeles – but this year’s ceremony will be very different.

As always, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will host the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel – but the show won’t be televised, and there will be no red carpet.

Following a surge in Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant, there will be no audience, nominees, or media in attendance at the annual awards show.

Ahead of the 2022 ceremony, we are taking a look back at the best looks from last year’s show.

Some stars stepped out on a socially distanced red carpet at the 2021 event, while others got glam and took photos from the comfort of their home.

Here are some of our favourite looks:

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Sarah Hyland

Margot Robbie

Jackson and Satchel Lee

Elle Fanning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning)

Amanda Seyfried

Lily Collins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

Anya Taylor-Joy

Gillian Anderson

Thank you to @Dior for my fantastic @goldenglobes look. So thrilled for everyone @TheCrownNetflix and so honoured to have been a part. (and on the right my hot date.) 📷 Andreas Ortner pic.twitter.com/qxwPa3eZ0Z — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) March 1, 2021

Kaley Cuoco

Sofia Carson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Carson (@sofiacarson)

Laverne Cox

Julia Garner

Julia Garner is not just giving us elegance, she's defining in it in her #GoldenGlobes gown. pic.twitter.com/dusMkGuvvg — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Kate Hudson

Nicola Coughlan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

Viola Davis

Rosamund Pike

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosamund Pike (@mspike)

Sarah Paulson

Nicole Kidman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Dan Levy

Dan Levy looks handsome for the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rGunutWIn1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 1, 2021