The Best Looks From Last Year’s Golden Globes

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place tonight in Los Angeles – but this year’s ceremony will be very different.

As always, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will host the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel – but the show won’t be televised, and there will be no red carpet.

Following a surge in Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant, there will be no audience, nominees, or media in attendance at the annual awards show.

Ahead of the 2022 ceremony, we are taking a look back at the best looks from last year’s show.

Some stars stepped out on a socially distanced red carpet at the 2021 event, while others got glam and took photos from the comfort of their home.

Here are some of our favourite looks:

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Sarah Hyland

Margot Robbie

Jackson and Satchel Lee

Elle Fanning

 

A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning)

Amanda Seyfried

Lily Collins

 

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

Anya Taylor-Joy

Gillian Anderson

Kaley Cuoco

Sofia Carson

 

A post shared by Sofia Carson (@sofiacarson)

Laverne Cox

Julia Garner

Kate Hudson

Nicola Coughlan

 

A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

Viola Davis

Rosamund Pike

 

A post shared by Rosamund Pike (@mspike)

Sarah Paulson

Nicole Kidman

 

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Dan Levy

