The Best Dressed Winners at the Galway Races Ladies Day

It’s Ladies Day at the Galway Races!
A host of stunning ladies stepped out in serious style at Ballybrit Race Track today, rocking dramatic hats and colourful dresses.
Check out photos of the Best Dressed winners:
Orla King from Roscommon
Aoibheann McMonagle from Donegal
Elizabeth Egan from Cork
Carhla Callinan from Galway
Pam Richardson Hoare from Galway
Michelle Murphy from Galway
Danielle Gardiner from Galway
Ciara O Neill from Tuam
Gillian Duggan from Galway
Miss Ireland Pamela Uba
Alice Kelly from Wexford
Eva Hayes Morrissey from Limerick