The Best Dressed Winners at the Galway Races Ladies Day

It’s Ladies Day at the Galway Races!

A host of stunning ladies stepped out in serious style at Ballybrit Race Track today, rocking dramatic hats and colourful dresses.

Check out photos of the Best Dressed winners:

Orla King from Roscommon

Aoibheann McMonagle from Donegal

Elizabeth Egan from Cork

Carhla Callinan from Galway

Pam Richardson Hoare from Galway

Michelle Murphy from Galway

Danielle Gardiner from Galway

Ciara O Neill from Tuam

Gillian Duggan from Galway

Miss Ireland Pamela Uba

Alice Kelly from Wexford

Eva Hayes Morrissey from Limerick