Ad
HomeStyle

Latest Posts

The Best Dressed Winners at the Galway Races Ladies Day

Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

It’s Ladies Day at the Galway Races!

A host of stunning ladies stepped out in serious style at Ballybrit Race Track today, rocking dramatic hats and colourful dresses.

Check out photos of the Best Dressed winners:

Orla King from Roscommon

Galway Races Best Dressed Lady sponsored by the Connacht Hospitality Group was attended by Orla King from Roscommon on Ladies Day of the Galway Races.Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure
Galway Races Best Dressed Lady sponsored by the Connacht Hospitality Group was attended by Orla King from Roscommon on Ladies Day of the Galway Races.Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure

Aoibheann McMonagle from Donegal

Galway Races Best Dressed Lady sponsored by the Connacht Hospitality Group was attended by Aoibheann McMonagle Falcarragh Co Donegal on Ladies Day of the Galway Races.Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure
Galway Races Best Dressed Lady sponsored by the Connacht Hospitality Group was attended by Aoibheann McMonagle Falcarragh Co Donegal on Ladies Day of the Galway Races.Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure

Elizabeth Egan from Cork

Galway Races Best Dressed Lady sponsored by the Connacht Hospitality Group was attended by Elizabeth Egan, Liscarroll Cork on Ladies Day of the Galway Races.Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure
Galway Races Best Dressed Lady sponsored by the Connacht Hospitality Group was attended by Elizabeth Egan, Liscarroll Cork on Ladies Day of the Galway Races.Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure

Carhla Callinan from Galway

Galway Races Best Dressed Lady sponsored by the Connacht Hospitality Group was attended by Carhla Callinan, Headford Galway on Ladies Day of the Galway Races.Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure

Pam Richardson Hoare from Galway

Galway Races Best Dressed Lady sponsored by the Connacht Hospitality Group was attended by Pam Richardson Hoare on Ladies Day of the Galway Races.Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure
Galway Races Best Dressed Lady sponsored by the Connacht Hospitality Group was attended by Pam Richardson Hoare on Ladies Day of the Galway Races.Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure

Michelle Murphy from Galway

Galway Races Best Dressed Lady sponsored by the Connacht Hospitality Group was attended by Michelle Murphy from Galway on Ladies Day of the Galway Races.Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure

Danielle Gardiner from Galway

Galway Races Best Dressed Lady sponsored by the Connacht Hospitality Group was attended by Danielle Gardiner from Galway on Ladies Day of the Galway Races.Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure

Ciara O Neill from Tuam

Galway Races Best Dressed Lady sponsored by the Connacht Hospitality Group was attended by Artist Ciara O Neill, Tuam on Ladies Day of the Galway Races.Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure

Gillian Duggan from Galway

Galway Races Best Dressed Lady sponsored by the Connacht Hospitality Group was attended by Milliner Gillian Duggan from Galway on Ladies Day of the Galway Races.Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure

Miss Ireland Pamela Uba

Galway Races Best Dressed Lady sponsored by the Connacht Hospitality Group was attended by former winner Pamela Uba on Ladies Day of the Galway Races.Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure

Alice Kelly from Wexford

Galway Races Best Dressed Lady sponsored by the Connacht Hospitality Group was attended by Alice Kelly, Wexford on Ladies Day of the Galway Races.Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure

Eva Hayes Morrissey from Limerick

Galway Races Best Dressed Lady sponsored by the Connacht Hospitality Group was attended by Eva Hayes Morrissey from Ahane limerick on Ladies Day of the Galway Races.Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us