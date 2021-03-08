Stars dressed up from home for the occasion

The best dressed on the Critics’ Choice Awards virtual red carpet

The Critics’ Choice Awards took place on Sunday night, with a host of stars dressing up from home for the virtual event.

The award show honoured some of the best film and television shows from 2021.

From Normal People’s Paul Mescal in a smart Prada suit, to Yara Shahidi in Dior Haute Couture, here are our favourite looks:

Zendaya

Daisy-Edgar Jones

Yara Shahidi

Paul Mescal

Emma Corrin

John Boyega

Kaley Cuoco

Amanda Seyfried

Gillian Anderson

Maria Bakalova

Regina King

