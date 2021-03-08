The best dressed on the Critics’ Choice Awards virtual red carpet

The Critics’ Choice Awards took place on Sunday night, with a host of stars dressing up from home for the virtual event.
The award show honoured some of the best film and television shows from 2021.
From Normal People’s Paul Mescal in a smart Prada suit, to Yara Shahidi in Dior Haute Couture, here are our favourite looks:
Zendaya
View this post on Instagram
Daisy-Edgar Jones
View this post on Instagram
Yara Shahidi
View this post on Instagram
Paul Mescal
View this post on Instagram
Emma Corrin
View this post on Instagram
John Boyega
View this post on Instagram
Kaley Cuoco
View this post on Instagram
Amanda Seyfried
View this post on Instagram
Gillian Anderson
View this post on Instagram
Maria Bakalova
View this post on Instagram
Regina King
View this post on Instagram
Ad