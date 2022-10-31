The Best Celebrity Couples Costumes of Halloween 2022

A lot of famous faces have been dressing up over the last few days, as they celebrated Halloween weekend.

We have rounded up our favourite celebrity couples costumes of spooky season so far.

Take a look:

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephans as Princess Jasmine and Genie

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall and her boyfriend Jordan Stephans dressed up as Princess Jasmine and Genie from Disney’s Aladdin, and we are obsessed!

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel as Catwoman and Batman

Model Miranda Kerr showed off her incredible figure in a skin-tight catsuit for Halloween, as she transformed into Catwoman.

Her husband Evan Spiegel, who she married in 2017, dressed up as Batman.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s first Halloween costume this year was the popular Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Megan ditched her usual dark locks for a blonde wig, while her fiancé switched up his bleached blonde hair for darker locks.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Chucky and The Bride of Chucky

Newly weds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still very much in their honeymoon phase.

The couple dressed up as Chucky and The Bride Of Chucky for Halloween 2022, giving Kourtney another chance to wear a wedding dress.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip as each other

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip reversed roles this Halloween, as they dressed up as each other!