The Best Celeb Halloween 2022 Costumes So Far

A host of celebrities have already slayed the Halloween game this year.

From Love Island alumni to the children of reality TV royalty – everyone who is anyone has been showcasing their incredible festive looks on social media this bank holiday weekend.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite costumes so far.

Take a look:

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween this year.

This seems to be one of the most popular costumes of Halloween 2022, following the release of Pam & Tommy on Disney+ earlier this year.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops for her first Halloween look of the weekend.

The reality star transformed into a Mystique, which is a fictional character from Marvel Comics.

She donned a skin-tight blue catsuit and painted her skin blue, wore yellow contacts in her eyes, and tied her previously blonde hair bright red to complete the look.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner dressed up as Jessie from Toy Story for a Halloween party on Saturday night.

The model wore a red wig, a cowboy hat, a white and yellow shirt, and a pair of black and white trousers with cut-out detail showing off her denim pants.

Hailey Bieber

How incredible did Hailey Bieber look for a Halloween party on Saturday night?

The model took inspiration from Laetitia Casta’s YSL spring/summer floral look in 1999 for her costume.

Khalid

Khalid truly got into the spirit of Halloween in his Toy Story inspired look.

The 8TEEN singer channeled Woody with a yellow and red check shirt, cow-print waistcoat, blue trousers and a cowboy hat.

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins opted for Christina Aguilera’s iconic Moulin Rouge look.

The Love Island 2019 donned a crimped blonde wig, red lingerie and gloves, and paired it with the singer’s famous makeup look.

Leona Lewis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Leona Lewis slayed the Halloween game this year.

The X Factor star dressed up as Love Island finalists Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Tasha Ghouri, Gemma Owen and Indiyah Polack.

Jade Thirlwall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Jade Thirlwall truly is the Queen of Halloween.

The Little Mix singer transformed herself into Princess Jasmine, channelling her two iconic looks in the 1992 animated film Aladdin.

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Gillies (@lizgillz)

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies have won Halloween 2022 already.

The Victorious co-stars and best friends shared their elaborate Best in Show-inspired costumes, complete with hilarious re-enactments of some of Jane Lynch and Jennifer Coolidge’s funniest scenes.

Mabel

Mabel transformed into Cruella de Vil for Kiss FM’s Haunted Haunted House party on Friday night.

The Don’t Call Me Up singer wore a stunning black dress and a dalmatian print coat, complete with the iconic black-and-white wig.

Ashley Roberts and Amanda Holden

Ashley Roberts and Amanda Holden got into the Halloween spirit on Friday at the Heart Breakfast studio.

The co-presenters channelled Sarah and Mary Sanderson from the fan-favourite Hocus Pocus.

Jojo Siwa

Jojo Siwa’s Halloween 2022 look is beyond iconic.

The Dance Moms star channelled Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter franchise and completed the costume by lip-syncing to one of the character’s most memorable lines.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner didn’t mess around with her Halloween costume this year.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to show off her iconic transformation into the Bride of Frankenstein, which looked extra spooky in black-and-white.

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West

Kim Kardashian transformed her four children into four icons.

North, 9, dressed up as Aaliyah, Saint, 6, transformed into Snoop Dogg, Chicago, 4, channelled Sade, and Psalm, 3 dressed up as Eazy-E.

Vanessa Hudgens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

Vanessa Hudgens slayed yet another Halloween look at Prince Jackson’s Thriller Night Halloween party in California on Friday night.

The actress channelled the Black Swan in an extremely low-cut dress, covered in black feathers.