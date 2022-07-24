The Best Boutiques To Shop For Race Day Attire

With the Galway Races kicking off this week, we’re on the hunt for the perfect race day attire.

Whether you’re dressing to impress for Ladies Day, or looking for outfits for all seven days of the festival, we’ve listed the best boutiques to shop for all your dress desires.

From chic midi dresses to stylish tailored suits, these boutiques have something for everyone.

The Stables Birr

The Stables Birr is one of the midland’s most fashionable clothing destinations, as it boasts beautiful pieces that are thoughtfully selected to suit all of life’s occasions.

Showcasing the best fashion and creating looks that are modern, stylish, individual and reflect their customers’ personalities, the staff at The Stables Birr want their customers to look great and feel fabulous.

Whether you’re shopping for weddings, race meetings, communions, confirmations, parties or just a great night out, they’ve got something for everyone.

You can shop their range online here, or visit their beautiful store located in the converted coach houses of The Stables Georgian Townhouse – where you can also browse beautiful homewares and enjoy some lunch in the tearooms.

Nicola Ross

Nicola Ross is a leading Irish Boutique and fashion retailer, stocking the best independent brands from across Europe.

Located in Naas, Co. Kildare, their buyers work hard to source the very best brands and truly stylish pieces for their customers.

Nicola Ross are proud to be the largest stockist in Ireland of the famous label Kate & Pippa, a favourite brand of Rosanna Davison and a host of well-known influencers.

If you are looking for something different and more bespoke for your race day look, look no further than Nicola Ross. From affordable race day looks to high end outfits, they have got you covered!

Shop online at www.nicolaross.ie, or visit one of their stores (Nicola Ross 1a North Main Street Naas Co. Kildare or Nicola Ross, Monread Shopping Centre, Naas, Co. Kildare).

Nicola Ross offers speedy delivery, and free shipping on all Irish orders over €50.

Fusion Fashion

Celebrating 10 years in business next year, Fusion Fashion has been styling the ladies of Galway and beyond for many ladies day competitions and weddings over the years.

Known for their occasion wear collections, including many Irish and international labels, ladies travel from all four corners of Ireland to check out their store in Moycullen.

They pride themselves in offering that ’boutique’ shopping experience, as they specialise in in-house styling which keeps their customers coming back again and again.

Having dressed a few winners and judges at the Galway Races over the years, they have everything you need for the perfect race day look – including the dress, shoes, and accessories.

Fusion Fashion regularly share their latest additions on social media, and even style up outfits to give their customers some inspo whether their shopping in-store or online.

You can order online here, but most of their collections are available on the shop floor in Moycullen.

Wardrobe Plus

Wardrobe Plus is Ireland’s leading plus size clothing company.

Specialising in sizes 16 to 32, their goal is to make their customers feel confident and beautiful in their clothes thanks to their personal shopping services and style advice both in-store and online.

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect race day outfit, Wardrobe Plus boast a range of brands that will enhance your curves and make you feel fantastic.

Wardrobe Plus, who are 100% Irish owned, focus on quality and fit with their clothing alongside style.

You can shop their full range online here, or visit one of their stores at Ashford House in Co. Wicklow or 6 Eire Street, Gorey, Co. Wexford.

You can also get 15% off any item by using the code ‘GOSS15’.

Lady Lorna Designer Emporium

Lady Lorna Designer Emporium is your one-stop-shop for all things glam.

If you’re looking for something unique to wear to the races, they have a range of stand-out pieces both in-store and online that will definitely turn heads.

Lady Lorna Designer Emporium, which is located in the heart of Kilkenny, stock a range of stunning accessories to complete any look too.

They also have a collection of hats and headpieces available to hire or purchase, to create the perfect Ladies Day look.

You can shop their full range online here, or visit their store on Saint Kieran Street Upper in Kilkenny.

