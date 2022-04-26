The 5 Hottest Jewellery Trends For Summer 2022

If one thing is clear from jewellery trends in the past several months, it’s that nostalgia is making a comeback.

Y2K jewellery and regencycore aesthetic (think Bridgerton-esque) necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings are all the rage. Whether it’s piled-on pearls, vibrant chunky rings, layers of handmade bead necklaces or even belly chains, past decade trends are in.

Here are five of this summer’s hottest jewellery trends, á la ’80s and early ’90s aesthetic.

Pearlcore

Pearlcore is one of 2022’s most prominent, whimsical jewellery trends.

Heavily reminiscent of Bridgerton-era style, pearls have returned in new and unexpected ways as nostalgic pieces to accessorise with.

Varied styles, sizes and color combinations make for an artsy, aesthetic look.

Beads

This is Y2K galore: beads, beads, beads.

When it comes to beads, more is more. Homemade/DIY bead necklaces are most vibrant and appealing when they are piled on with colour, pearls, gold and fun characters.

The beauty of this trend is that you can make your necklace/bracelet however you want — it’s up to you!

Silver metal

Although gold will always be in style, silver is jumping to the forefront for 2022.

The silver metal look is very much influenced by ’90s movies with its edgy and punk feel.

For this one, think twisted, metal-worked shapes and heavyweight chains made with pointed, arched and toggled links.

Playful hoops

The common trend for this summer is colour — a lot of colour.

So what better than putting a colourful spin on a classic statement piece like hoops? Gold and silver hoops are a jewellery staple and will always be in style, but colourful variations on the hoop are great to try for some bright summer fun.

Whether they’re small and chunky or oversized enamel hoops, bring some colour to your hoops look this year. Stacking hoops is also a great way to be a bit more edgy.

Enamel

Enamel jewellery is bright and sleek and crafted with metal and a powder coating.

These pieces are super fun and feel very ’90s. They are perfect for mixing with gold layering and stacking with others.

Enamel jewellery is definitely something to invest in if you want a fun and fresh look for this summer.