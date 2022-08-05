Tasha Ghouri fans are LOVING her Love Island reunion look

The Love Island 2022 reunion was filmed in London on Thursday night, and it will air this Sunday on Virgin Media Two.

Tasha Ghouri, who placed fourth on the hit dating show alongside her boyfriend Andrew Le Page, took to Instagram to show her reunion look with fans.

The dancer stunned in a sparkly two-piece from I AM GIA, which was sustainably sourced from eBay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasha Amber Ghouri (@tashaghouri)

She captioned the post: “I’m winning by having the biggest smile on my face after walking out of the villa with the most amazing man @andrewlepage ily🤴”

“Thank you so much for all of the love and support. I’ve been catching up on all of the messages and my heart is so full. It sure has been a rollercoaster of emotions, as well as finding love, self growth, I’ve learnt so much about relationships and communication. Every lesson and situation has made me stronger and shaped me into who I am now.”

“I walked into the villa for two reasons… Finding pure, genuine love and raising awareness about my super power. To my community of superhero’s, I hope I have shown that it’s something that doesn’t define me and shouldn’t define you.”

“I’m so excited for what the future brings, I’m honestly so grateful for all the love.

Here’s to the future ……. or whatever 🤍,” Tasha added.

Taking to the comment section to compliment Tasha on her stunning look, one fan wrote: “Tasha I need a clothing line from you.”

Another wrote: “one thing about tasha, she’s gonna serve a look,” while a third commented: “One thing Tasha will always do is out dress EVERYONE 👏🏼”

A fourth fan penned: “Best dressed islander,” and a fifth added: “FASHION ICON 🔥”

The Love Island reunion episode will air at 9pm on August 7 on Virgin Media Two.