Take a look at the new collection from 4TH ARQ

Lifestyle brand 4TH ARQ has unveiled its latest collection, expanding on its much-loved lineup of wardrobe essentials.

Known for blending comfort with contemporary style, the Irish-founded label has become a go-to for those who want luxury loungewear with an everyday edge.

At the centre of this new drop is the Half-Zip family, which continues to grow with standout new additions, including the Devan ‘Cloud’ Fleece and the Alix.

The Devan ‘Cloud’ Fleece

The Devan Half-Zip is the newest hero piece from the brand and is already turning heads online.

Crafted from an ultra-soft “cloud” fleece, it lives up to its name with a cosy, cloud-like feel that sets a new standard for elevated loungewear.

Design updates include adjustable toggles and a refreshed logo, while its versatile half-zip cut makes it ideal for layering as temperatures drop.

With autumn around the corner, the Half-Zip family is positioned as one of the brand’s most wearable collections yet.

Soft, versatile, and effortlessly stylish, the Devan ‘Cloud’ Fleece in particular is expected to be a seasonal bestseller.

As anticipation builds, 4TH ARQ continues to cement its place as one of the most exciting names in the premium essentials space—proving once again that loungewear can be both luxurious and fashion-forward.