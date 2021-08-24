Steal Their Style: The Love Island girls pull out all the stops for the final

Get the Love Island look with these dresses

Steal Their Style: The Love Island girls pull out all the stops...

The Love Island girls pulled out all the stops for last night’s Love Island final.

Kaz, Faye, Chloe and Millie all made it to the end of the show alongside their beaus Tyler, Teddy, Toby and Liam.

Millie and Liam were crowned the winners of season 7, and the contestants all looked incredible for the occasion.

Want to steal the girls looks? Take a look:

Millie’s Yellow Maxi Dress

Love Island winner 2021 Millie Court stunned in this cut out yellow maxi dress.

‘The Cut Out Ruched Side Split Maxi Dress’ is available for only €36 on ISawItFirst, so you can look like a winner without breaking the bank.

We also found a similar cut-out maxi dress from Boohoo.com.

Kaz’s Sparkle Mini Dress

Kaz Kamwai’s style has been so on point this season.

As usual, she looked absolutely gorgeous during Monday night’s final, wearing a sparkly balloon sleeve dress.

If you love the style but the nude colour isn’t for you, then this navy sequin dress from PrettyLittleThing might be your type on paper.

Complete with a plunge neckline and balloon sleeves, this is the perfect dress for a special occasion.

Chloe’s One Shoulder Black Dress

Chloe Burrows looked stunning for last night’s final, and you can too with this dress from Boohoo.com.

You can never go wrong with a little black dress, and the cut out detail gives this look some extra spice.

Faye’s Marble Maxi Dress

We are obsessed with Faye Winter’s gorgeous dress from the final.

She stunned in this gorgeous satin dress with cowel neck detail, for just €48 on ISawItFirst.

We found an equally gorgeous print dress from Boohoo.com.

The halter neck maxi is selling out fast, so you better shop fast!

