Celebs matched their face coverings with their red carpet outfits

Steal Their Style: Stars stun in face masks at the 2021 GRAMMYs

Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Harry Styles served some fierce looks on Sunday night at the 63rd annual GRAMMY awards.

Face masks have become the accessory of the season, with stars ensuring they were staying safe amid the pandemic while looking stylish.

We have found similar face masks as well as stunning outfits to pair them with, so you too can get all glammed up.

Take a look:

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in this orange Dolce and Gabbana gown at the awards show, pairing the dress with a matching orange face mask.

We found a similar strapless dress for €22.75 on BooHoo here, perfect for the summer months ahead.

Complete the look with a fabulous orange silk face mask, which is available for €32 here.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift wowed in this flower dress and matching face-mask, as she took home the Album of the Year award with her album ‘folklore’.

If you want to achieve a similar look without the designer price tag, THIS pink floral gown from PrettyLittleThing will set you back just €30.

As supporting small businesses is more important than ever during the pandemic, we have also found stunning embellished face masks from Etsy for just €4.37 here.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa shone bright in this head to toe sparkle look by Versace.

The star came home with the Best Pop Vocal Album with her album Future Nostalgia.

The statement look will definitely turn heads and we found similar for a fraction of the price at €94.45 here.

Dua paired her diamond embellished gown with a silver metallic face mask.

For €13.12, we found an almost identical mask to make every outfit look that bit more fancy, available on Etsy here.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles mixed patterns, textures and colours at this years awards show and pulled it off effortlessly.

While his feather boa may have stolen the show, we also loved his plaid yellow face mask, which matched his jacket perfectly.

We found a tweed plaid mask look for just €19.47 here.