Steal Her Style: Zara McDermott wows in floral co-ord while holidaying in the Maldives

Zara McDermott looks stunning in her new holiday snaps.

The Love Island 2018 star recently jetted off to the Maldives with her beau Sam Thompson.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of photos of herself posing in front of a gorgeous sunset.

Zara wowed in a floral corset and maxi skirt co-ord.

She captioned the stunning photos: “memories to last a lifetime🫶🏻.”

Want to steal Zara’s style? You can get buy the maxi skirt for $90 AUD (€55) here, and the corset top for $65 (€40) here.

