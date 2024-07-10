Steal Her Style: Vogue Williams stuns in gorgeous yellow dress for Italian wedding

Vogue Williams has celebrated her best friend Carla Rose tying the knot to her fiancé Keith Boyle in an Italian wedding.

The presenter has shared stunning pics from the day with her and the bride, showing her gorgeous wedding guest outfit.

The 38-year-old stunned in a lemon-yellow dress with cut-outs, paired with gold sandals and gold jewellery.

Taking to Instagram to share snaps from the day, she captioned the post: “One day in Italy for my beautiful friend’s wedding ❤️”

Sharing details of her outfit on her story, she revealed that her stunning gown is from ME+EM London.

Their Cotton Pop Floral Jacquard Maxi Dress retails for €‌465.00 and also comes in a topaz green colour – with Vogue choosing the fresh lemon colour.

If that dress is not in your price range but still want to seal her style, Asos have a number of similar dresses, such as their lace insert embroidered bodice satin midi dress in buttermilk available here.

They have another dress also similar to Vogue’s gorgeous yellow dress with their asymmetric ruffle midi dress from Asos design available here.