Steal Her Style: Una Healy stuns in pink mini dress for Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian’s baby shower

Una Healy attended her close pals Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian’s baby shower on Saturday.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together via surrogate, hosted a lavish party at the Marker Hotel in Dublin.

The rooftop event was kitted out in blue and pink decorations, and guests were asked to arrive in either blue or pink depending on their prediction of the baby’s sex.

Donal Skehan and his wife Sofie attended the event, with Sofie opting for a blue ensemble. Actress Nadia Forde arrived in a royal blue dress, and model Grainne Gallanagh also wore a blue dress. Saturdays star Una opted for a gorgeous pink and white mini dress, and took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a snap of her gorgeous outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy) She captioned the post: “Smarties day trip 💖” One fan commented: “Oh my that dress and colour suits you Una so beautiful both of you ❤️🔥”, while another penned: “Unbelievably Beautiful Una ❤️❤️❤️” Want to steal Una’s style? You can buy the dress from Coco Boutique for €60 on sale here.