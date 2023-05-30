Steal Her Style: Sophie Murray wows in the perfect summer dress

Sophie Murray stepped out in style in London over the weekend.

The influencer, who boasts 272k Instagram followers, attended Charlotte Tilbury’s annual Global Skincare Summit.

The blonde beauty wore a pale pink sleeveless linen dress, which she accessorised with Dior sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton bag, as she soaked up the sunshine.

Sophie’s followers frenzied over the stunning dress.

One wrote: “Obsessed with your style 😍😍,” and a second said: “Pretty in pink 😍😍😍.”

Want to steal Sophie’s style? The stunning dress is from Zara.

You can buy it here for €55.95.