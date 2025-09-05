Steal Her Style: Siobhán McSweeney’s chic Irish knits on The Traitors Ireland

If there’s one thing viewers can’t get enough of on The Traitors Ireland, it’s the drama, the deception, and of course, Siobhán McSweeney’s impeccable wardrobe.

The BAFTA-winning actress, best known for her role as Sister Michael in Derry Girls, has brought a new layer of intrigue to the show, not only through her hosting but also with her enviable collection of Irish knits.

Knitwear has long been a staple of Irish fashion, embodying heritage, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance.

In the opening episodes, Siobhán has styled some gorgeous knitwear, including a cosy medium grey wool cardigan.

She also paired a patriotic green jumper with a tartan midi skirt.

Influenced by Siobhán’s grá for cosy yet chic knitwear, we’ve rounded up some gorgeous options to replicate her style from very.ie.

The beloved brand launched The Very Collection this week, which includes a host of fabulous knits.

Take a look:

The Very Collection Collared Neck Argyle Cardigan (Black/Multi)

A sharp collared silhouette adorned with bold argyle — this cardigan adds structure and drama just like Siobhán’s theatrical layering.

Wear it open over a silk blouse or fastened for a statement finish.

Available to buy here for €45.

The Very Collection Crew Neck Argyle Jacquard Knitted Tank (Green)

Sleeveless and sharp, this green jacquard-knit tank layering piece works beautifully under a blazer—or right now, styled solo with high-waisted trousers.

Available to buy here for €35.

V by Very Curve Argyle Button-Through Cardigan (Grey)

Inclusive sizing and cosy charm, this grey argyle pattern cardigan can be styled both delicately and commanding—maybe belted for an arresting silhouette.

Available to buy here for €38.

Another option, rich with heritage but styled in a way that feels bold and contemporary, Fairisle knits are a gorgeous addition to your wardrobe.

The Very Collection Funnel Neck Fairisle Jumper (Beige)

Rustic meets refined with this cosy beige number.

The funnel neck and fairisle pattern offer just the right amount of heritage nostalgia—perfect for a layered look under a tweed cloak, à la Siobhán’s castle-ready wardrobe.

Available to buy here for €42.

The Very Collection Crew Neck Fairisle Jacquard Cardigan (Chocolate)

Swap your classic sweater for this chocolate-toned fairisle cardigan with wool detailing—a nod toward Siobhán’s love of elevated textures and traditional stitches.

Available to buy here for €42.

Levi’s Ines Fairisle Sweater (Leandra Fairisle Tawny Port)

For a premium touch, this wool-blend Levi’s sweater is luxuriously soft with rich tonal fairisle.

The perfect piece for autumn, you can get it here for €90.

New Look Argyle Crew Neck Midweight Knit Jumper (Grey)

Understated yet chic—this midweight grey jumper with argyle detailing is a versatile canvas for statement accessories, like bold brooches or vintage pins that Siobhán might favour.

Available to buy here for €40.

