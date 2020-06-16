Steal Her Style: Rozanna Purcell’s Swimsuit is absolute goals

We've found some similar swimwear to add to your summer wardrobe

Rozanna Purcell’s beach wear is on point right now.

The model and author stunned in this tropical, one-shoulder swimsuit as she enjoyed a sunset swim in Sandycove beach over the weekend.

The best-selling author admitted she needed to clear her head after “too much time scrolling, comparing & worrying”.

Roz often shares #ContentContent to her Instagram, “content to make people feel content”, promoting body positivity and self-love.

We love this swimsuit almost as much as we love her honesty in her posts, reminding people to switch off and enjoy nature every once in a while.

Although this exact swimsuit is from an old ASOS recycled range, we have put together some similar pieces that you can get your hands on.

ASOS

This halter neck swimsuit with oversized palm print features a low-scoop back and stretchy swim fabric for comfort as well as style.

The swimsuit is usually €44.24 but with 20% off at the moment, you can grab it for €35.25 here.

Missguided

Like Roz’s, this tropical print swimsuit is also one shouldered. It also features a cut-out and a high-leg so beware for tan lines!

This swimsuit is also reduced from €30.99 to €18.99 and is available here.

Boohoo

For the curvier girls, Boohoo have the perfect collection for fuller figures.

This low-cut tropical swimsuit has a tie at the waist and is currently half price at €20 here.

PrettyLittleThing

This green palm print plunge swimsuit is another option for curvier women.

Styled with a floppy hat and a matching kimono is the perfect look for this summer.

Reduced to €22, you can pick up this look here.