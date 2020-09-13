The stylish mother-of-two shares the perfect outfits to transition your wardrobe from summer to autumn

Steal Her Style: Rosie Connolly’s looks are perfect for the autumn season

Rosie Connolly is a go-to when it comes to looking for fashion inspiration, with the Irish influencer sharing stylish looks to her Instagram feed.

As we enter into the autumn season and the weather begins to get slightly cooler, it’s time to pack away our summer dresses and bring out the boots and layers.

We have rounded up some of Rosie’s best looks and found out where you can buy them.

Take a look:

Jeans and a nice top

For the days that you ask your friends what the dress code is and the answer is “jeans and a nice top”, this is the perfect look.

These long baggy style jeans give a laid-back feel, while the top and accessories dress it up for an simple and effortless look.

The Topshop jeans will set you back €55, while the Zara top is just €12.95.

Pair the look with a pair of black boots, white sneakers, or some open-toe heels depending on the occasion.

Layer up

This look is perfect for the cooler days ahead, bringing both comfort and warmth with this multi-layered outfit.

Rosie paired these Verso Fashion black leather leggings (€20.00), with Veja’s V-10 sneakers (€125) and an & Other Stories white top (€19) for this stunning look.

To complete the look, the stylish mother-of-two accessorised with a Celine bag purchased in Irish shop Siopella, an oversized shirt from Zara (€45.95) and a black fedora hat from ASOS (€27.99) to top it off.

Bring back the boots

Autumn means the return of the boots, and these knee-high black boots are a worthwhile investment.

Paired with an A-line dress with long puff sleeves, this entire look is from H&M – and is both good value and gorgeous.

The dress retails at €22.99, while the boots come in at €59.99 – also available in light brown.

Blazers

A blazer is a staple piece in every wardrobe, and Rosie’s Topshop lime green one (€80) is the perfect way to brighten up your outfit.

Rosie styled the look with a white bralette, straight leg jeans with a split leg from Missy Empire (€31.14), and white pleated heels (€35.99).

Knitwear

Knitwear has become a classic wardrobe staple, and this puff sleeved knit sweater is a definite must-have.

Worn with a pair of classic mom jeans, this is the perfect look for both comfort and style.

Both pieces are from Zara, with the sweater costing €29.95 and the high-waist mom jeans costing the same.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.