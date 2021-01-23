Steal Her Style: Rosie Connolly stuns in the perfect lockdown look

Rosie Connolly rarely gets it wrong when it comes to fashion, and her latest OOTD has us seriously swooning.

It’s safe to say none of us are dressing up right now, but Rosie has proved you can still look cool in your casuals during lockdown.

On Friday, the mum-of-two looked pretty in pink as she posed up a storm in a parking lot.

Our favourite part of the look had to be Rosie’s “pink marshmallow” jacket, which looked super cute paired with a greige hoodie underneath.

The 31-year-old purchased the dusty pink jacket from Stand Studio, which retails at €232.00.

As for her hoodie, Rosie picked up the faux shearling garment from H&M for just €34.99.

The blonde beauty kept the look casual by adding a pair of black Sabby leggings from Verso Fashions for €29.00.

Rosie completed her outfit with a pair of white Nike Blazer trainers, retailing at €109.99, and accessorised with a cross body Louis Vuitton bumbag.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to the LV bag, we found a gorgeous leather bum bag on ASOS for just €27.99.