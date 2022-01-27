Steal Her Style: Pippa O’Connor stuns in red maxi dress on date night in Dubai with husband Brian Ormond

Pippa O’Connor is enjoying a date night in Dubai with her husband Brian Ormond.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, jetted off to the United Arab Emirates last week with their three sons – Ollie, 8, Louis, 5, and Billy, who was born in October last year.

Taking to Instagram, Pippa shared a photo of her OOTD as she headed out for a meal in Mediterranean restaurants Shimmers.

She captioned the post: “Could I love this dress anymore! #ithaspockets 😜👌🏻❤️ #dubai.”

The red maxi dress is by Rebecca Vallance, and it features a gathered frilled embroidered deep v-neckline with adjustable tie detail, flattering cut-outs at the front bodice, and side seam pockets in skirt.

You can buy the dress for €445 from Brown Thomas here.