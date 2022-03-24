Steal Her Style: Newly engaged Joanna Cooper stuns in sustainable pink bikini in Dubai

Joanna Cooper is soaking up the sun while on a romantic trip to Dubai with her fiancé Conor Murray.

The Irish rugby star proposed to his model girlfriend on their holidays earlier this week, and the couple have been celebrating ever since.

Joanna took to Instagram today to share snaps from the trip, posing in a stunning pink bikini from sustainable fashion brand FAE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JO COOPS (@joannacoops)

You can buy the top for €66.95 here, and the bottoms for €66.95 here.

The model completed the look with a matching pink skirt, as she posed for a sweet snap with her husband-to-be. You can buy that for €76.95 here.

Joanna announced her engagement to Conor on Tuesday, by sharing a photo of her gorgeous engagement ring to Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Always & forever 🤍” The couple have been dating since early 2018, and moved in together during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020. Since then, Conor and Joanna have taken another big step in their relationship by getting a dog together, who they named Kevin. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JO COOPS (@joannacoops)