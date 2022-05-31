Steal Her Style: Molly-Mae Hague stuns in gorgeous bikinis while on holidays in Dubai

Molly-Mae Hague is currently on holidays in Dubai with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, and we are seriously envious of her summer wardrobe.

The former Love Island star has been soaking up the sun and sharing her best beach looks with her 6.3million Instagram followers.

For her 23rd birthday last week, the influencer wore a gorgeous white bikini from Hunza G.

The two-piece is currently sold-out in white, but you can buy it in black, blush, yellow, orange or pink for €‌190 here.

In her latest snap, Molly-Mae posed in a stunning zebra print bikini with a matching oversized beach shirt and trousers from PrettyLittleThing.

The shirt is currently sold out, but you can shop the bikini bottoms for €22 here and the bikini top for €22 here.

Earlier this week, Molly-Mae wowed in a stunning marble bikini by WhatWeWore, which you can buy for £190 here.

The 23-year-old paired the look with an oversized white shirt from Zara, and a sold-out cap from Sisters and Seekers.

She captioned the post: “Ocean girl ❤️‍🔥🍊🌊”

We can’t wait to see more of Molly-Mae’s holiday content!