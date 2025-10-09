Steal Her Style: Michelle Keegan’s Autumn/Winter wardrobe staples from her Very collection

Michelle Keegan’s Very collection is a treasure trove of polished, versatile, fashion‑forward pieces that lean beautifully into autumn and winter.

Sticking with the trend of Autumn, the colour burgundy, Michelle’s collection has a gorgeous range of dresses, suit trousers and blouses for any occasion.

A quick look at her social media shows the actress has an eye for fashion, with a perfect mix of elegant, glamorous and cosy.

Whether it’s for a night in with her family in cosy knitwear, or a night out for a glamorous award show – Michelle is always giving us style envy.

We’ve curated a list of very.ie pieces from Michelle’s collection that embody her gorgeous style – polished, modern, and grounded in staples, with occasional glammed‑up pieces.

Take a look:

Michelle Keegan Knitted Asymmetric Hem Dress – Burgundy

This knit dress gives warmth, a deeper colour and would be a good base for layering.

The dress could be worn with tall boots and a long wool coat, adding a belt at the waist for shape.

Available to buy here for €72.

Michelle Keegan Wide Leg Tailored Wrap Detail Trousers – Green

These stunning wide-leg trousers are a perfect staple for adding something different to an outfit.

They can be paired with a cream or oatmeal knit and ankle boots, and the top could be tucked or half-tucked.

Available to buy here for €52.

Michelle Keegan Wool Blend Cocoon Formal Coat – Burgundy

A long coat is a must-have statement piece of outerwear that can elevate simpler looks underneath.

To style, the coat can be thrown over a midi dress or jeans + knit combo.

Available to buy here for €125.

Michelle Keegan Faux Suede Mini Skirt – Brown

The texture and shorter cut of this skirt make it great for layering with tights, boots or knits.

To style, the skirt can be tucked into a fitted knit or paired with an oversized sweater over it.

Available to buy here for €38.

Michelle Keegan Longline Cinched Organza Shirt – Burgundy

This gorgeous sheer top can be dressed up or down, with a cami underneath for the office, and a bralette for nights out.

The piece can be styled with wide-leg trousers or even leather trousers.

Available to buy here for €50.

Michelle Keegan Knitted Cape Cardigan – Burgundy

This is a knit wardrobe essential with a twist; the cape overlay gives it a more dramatic, elegant flair compared to a standard cardigan.

To style the piece, you could pair it under a tailored coat and leave the cape cardigan unbuttoned to show off its shape

Available to buy here for €42

Halter Neck Rami Top Co-Ord – Black

This halter neck gives a chic, elevated silhouette — great for layering under coats or blazers in colder months, or wearing on its own for transitional days/evenings.

To style the staple piece, wear the halter under a tailored blazer or a cocoon wool coat, letting the neckline show. The top can be paired with wide‑leg trousers or the matching pants from the co‑ord set.

Available to buy here for €38.

Michelle Keegan Sheer Roll Neck Jumper – Brown

This roll neck jumper can be dressed up or down, with a cami underneath for the office, and a bralette for nights out.

The brown colour complements an autumn wardrobe, and could be worn with a skirt, or leather trousers.

Available to buy here for €38.