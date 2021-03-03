Steal Her Style: Meghan Markle stuns in silk wrap dress for Oprah interview

Steal Her Style: Meghan Markle stuns in silk wrap dress for Oprah...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey has dominated headlines in recent days, after the bombshell trailer was released on Sunday.

In the preview, the Duchess of Sussex showed off her baby bump for the first time since announcing she is pregnant with her second child.

The 39-year-old wore a black silk dress by Armani for the occasion, which included white print details and a high-waist belt.

Wearing subtle makeup and her hair tied back in a bun, Meghan accessorised with a Cartier diamond bracelet that reportedly belonged to the late Princess Diana.

The dress retails at $4,700 (shop HERE), but we have found similar gowns at more affordable prices.

ASOS

This black jersey wrap dress combines comfort with style.

The soft, stretchy fabric is tied in at the waist, and the blouson sleeves add some drama.

You can pick up the dress for €89.99 HERE.

Littlewoods Ireland

This three-quarter length sleeved wrap dress is perfect for the warmer, summer months.

The V-neck gown is currently on sale, reduced to €21.50 from €48.

Shop the look HERE.

PrettyLittleThing

This chiffon black wrap dress features white polka dots and frill detail.

It is also available in a tan leopard print (shop HERE), with both dresses currently on sale for €34.

To add this piece to your wardrobe, shop HERE.