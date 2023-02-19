Steal Her Style: Maura Higgins turns heads as she attends show during London Fashion Week

Maura Higgins was just one of the famous faces who attended Oh Polly’s show during London Fashion Week.

The Love Island 2019 star stepped out in serious style at the event, which took place on Saturday evening.

The Longford native posed for a stunning snap at the show with her close friend Leah Taylor and fellow Love Islander Francesca Allen.

The brunette beauty wore her hair straight as she showed off her new bangs, and opted for a glowy makeup look.

Other well-known faces spotted at the show included Made In Chelsea’s Zara McDermott, soap star Helen Flanagan, and influencer Tammy Hembrow.

Maura turned heads in a white co-ord from Oh Polly, which included a corset top and matching mini skirt.

Want to steal her style? You can buy the top for €48.95 here, and the skirt for €39.95 here.