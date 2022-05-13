Steal Her Style: Maura Higgins stuns in black bikini as she soaks up the sun on holidays

Maura Higgins is soaking up the sun after jetting off on a destination holiday earlier this week.

The Love Island star, who won Best Female TV Presenter and Most Stylish Lady at the 2022 Gossies, has been sharing some stunning snaps from the trip with her 3.4million Instagram followers.

Earlier today, the Glow Up Ireland presenter shared photos of her in a stunning black bikini, which fans are swooning over.

She captioned the post: “Favourite Fridays..”

Emily Shak commented on Maura’s snap: “Insane 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” while Kendall Rae Knight wrote: “Wow🔥.”

Maura’s Love Island co-star and close pal Lucie Rose Donlan commented: “Yummm😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥,” and Faye Winter wrote: “She the one 😍😍.”

The fabulous ‘Chain Reaction’ set is from IttyBittyKinis. You can buy the bikini top here for €18.80 and the bottoms for €17.60 here.

