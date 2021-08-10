Fans were loving her look last night!

Steal Her Style: Love Island’s Mary stuns in oversized shirt from Zara

Love Island viewers enjoyed another dramatic episode of the show on Monday night.

After Abigail Rawlings and Dale Mehmet got dumped from the villa, two new bombshells Priya Gopaldas and Aaron Simpson arrived and took some of the other Islanders out on a date.

Aaron headed out on a date with Mary Bedford, who looked incredible in an oversized shirt worn as a dress.

Fans took to Twitter to admire Mary’s date night outfit.

One wrote: “Where is Mary’s pastel shirt from in tonight’s episode?! I NEED to know!!!”

Another penned: “CAN SOMEONE FIND ME A LINK TO THE SHIRT DRESS MARY IS WEARING TONIGHT IM IN LOVE.”

Where is Mary’s pastel shirt from in tonight’s episode?! I NEED to know!!! #LoveIsland @marybedford_ @LoveIsland — Lola Garlick (@GarlickLola) August 9, 2021

this shirt mary is wearing 😍 the whole lewkkkk is sweeeet! #loveisland — shan. (@shancherxo) August 9, 2021

LOVE Mary’s oversized pastel shirt 🙌🏼 #LoveIsland — Amy 🌷🌻 (@Amy_Star67) August 9, 2021

CAN SOMEONE FIND ME A LINK TO THE SHIRT DRESS MARY IS WEARING TONIGHT IM IN LOVE 😭😭 #LoveIsland — Madi (@madillux) August 9, 2021

We have found the exact shirt worn by Mary so you can steal her style!

The satin shirt is from Zara, and it is also available in baby pink, white and Ecru blue.

Grab it here for €25.95 before it sells out!