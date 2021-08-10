Home Style Steal Her Style: Love Island’s Mary stuns in oversized shirt from Zara

Steal Her Style: Love Island’s Mary stuns in oversized shirt from Zara

Fans were loving her look last night!

By
Sophie Clarke
-
©ITV Plc

Love Island viewers enjoyed another dramatic episode of the show on Monday night.

After Abigail Rawlings and Dale Mehmet got dumped from the villa, two new bombshells Priya Gopaldas and Aaron Simpson arrived and took some of the other Islanders out on a date.

Aaron headed out on a date with Mary Bedford, who looked incredible in an oversized shirt worn as a dress.

©ITV Plc

Fans took to Twitter to admire Mary’s date night outfit.

One wrote: “Where is Mary’s pastel shirt from in tonight’s episode?! I NEED to know!!!”

Another penned: “CAN SOMEONE FIND ME A LINK TO THE SHIRT DRESS MARY IS WEARING TONIGHT IM IN LOVE.”

We have found the exact shirt worn by Mary so you can steal her style!

The satin shirt is from Zara, and it is also available in baby pink, white and Ecru blue.

Grab it here for €25.95 before it sells out!

Ad
Previous articleChristina Applegate reveals she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis
Sophie Clarke

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR