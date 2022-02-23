Steal Her Style: Love Island winner Millie Court turns heads at ASOS Beauty Awards

Love Island 2021 winner Millie Court definitely turned heads at the ASOS Beauty Awards in London last night.

The 25-year-old attended the star-studded event with her boyfriend Liam Reardon, who she won the popular dating show with last summer.

The couple stepped out on the red carpet ahead of the awards show in all-black attire, and fans couldn’t get enough of their outfits.

Millie wore a black, strapless mini dress paired with long lace gloves, black heels with diamond detailing, and a glitzy prada bag.

Her Welsh boyfriend wore a black t-shirt, a black blazer, black trousers, a black belt and a pair of black shoes.

The couple’s pal and Love Island co-star Chloe Burrows commented on their Instagram post: “Best dressed couple eva.”

Millie, who signed a multi-million fashion deal with ASOS after winning the show, took to her IG Stories to reveal where her outfit is from.

The bandeau mini dress is from ASOS, and you can buy it for €52.99 here.

Unfortunately, her gorgeous gloves are currently out of stock, but we found a similar pair for only €2.50 here.