Ad
HomeStyle

Latest Posts

Steal Her Style: Love Island star Paige Thorne stuns in LBD during trip to Dublin

Paige Thorne pictured at the Goss Countdown Show ahead of the final episode of Love Island at the Grafton Hotel,Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Love Island star Paige Thorne stepped out in serious style at the #GossCountdown Show.

The Welsh paramedic jetted into Dublin earlier this month to attend the event, which took place in The Grafton Hotel ahead of the final of the Love Island 2023 winter series.

The 25-year-old wore a stunning leather LBD from popular online fashion retailer for the occasion.

Paige Thorne pictured at the Goss Countdown Show ahead of the final episode of Love Island at the Grafton Hotel,Dublin
Pic Brian McEvoy

The reality star, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island last summer, accessorised with a pair of black high heels, a silver necklace and bracelet, and red nails.

Want to steal Paige’s style? You can buy her dress for just €11 here.

Watch the full #GossCountdown Show below:

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us