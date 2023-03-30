Steal Her Style: Love Island star Paige Thorne stuns in LBD during trip to Dublin

Love Island star Paige Thorne stepped out in serious style at the #GossCountdown Show.

The Welsh paramedic jetted into Dublin earlier this month to attend the event, which took place in The Grafton Hotel ahead of the final of the Love Island 2023 winter series.

The 25-year-old wore a stunning leather LBD from popular online fashion retailer for the occasion.

The reality star, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island last summer, accessorised with a pair of black high heels, a silver necklace and bracelet, and red nails.

Want to steal Paige’s style? You can buy her dress for just €11 here.

Watch the full #GossCountdown Show below: