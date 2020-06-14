We've rounded up the best tennis skirts out there right now

Steal Her Style: Louise Cooney’s tennis skirt is bang on trend

When it comes to fashion trends, Limerick influencer Louise Cooney always seems to get it right, and this summer is no different.

The leggy blonde is known for her stylish OOTD posts on her Instagram feed, and this weekend she has us falling for the latest summer trend: tennis skirts.

Whether you are genuinely looking to take up tennis, or you want to wear something cute with a cardigan or sweater, we are all about tennis skirts right now.

Perfect for daytime relaxing or throw on some heels for a garden party.

Take a look at our favourite tennis skirts out there right now:

ASOS

This is the exact skirt Louise is wearing in her post (except blue seems to be sold out now).

But we’re loving this mustard yellow over on ASOS.

For €26.75 you can get this baby right HERE.

Boohoo

If you want a darker colour, we’re loving this a maroon skirt from Boohoo.

A little shorter, and a little sexier, this is perfect with a cardigan like Louise’s look or a full length top like the model wears above.

For €14 you can buy this skirt right HERE.

PrettyLittleThing

Well if you are looking for sexy look no further…

Match the pleated tennis skirt look with a slit and you have yourself a stunning summer look.

For €18 you can get this white skirt right HERE.

Lacoste

Last but not least, if you are genuinely just looking for a skirt to wear while playing tennis, this Lacoste skirt is the one for you.

With white shorts attached underneath, these are made for comfort and style.

For €72 you can get this skirt right HERE.