Steal Her Style: Laura Anderson stuns in colourful midi dress

Laura Anderson stepped out in style at the Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball on Friday night.

The charity event took place at Indigo2 at The O2 Arena in London.

The Love Island star wowed in a stunning sequined bandeau midi dress.

The colourful dress fades from a light blue to deep pink.

Fans frenzied over the mum-to-be’s stunning outfit, with one writing: “Wow love this dress 🌈,” and another commenting: “OMG i need this dress🔥🔥🔥.”

Want to steal Laura’s style? The dress is from Runaway the Label.

You can buy it here for €117.95.

