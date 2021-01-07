The TV presenter always nails her looks on the RTÉ show

Steal Her Style: Kathryn Thomas stuns in affordable outfit on Operation Transformation

Kathryn Thomas was back on our screens on Wednesday night, as she hosted the first episode of this year’s Operation Transformation.

The TV presenter looked fabulous as always, as she donned a gorgeous jumper and skirt combo.

The high-neck knit jumper was paired with a patterned, a-line skirt, and cream peep-toe heels.

The Carlow native loosely tied her back with a large bow, which perfectly accessorised her outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Thomas (@kathrynthomasofficial)

The best thing about Kathryn’s look is that it’s super affordable.

The 41-year-old’s soft grey jumper was from H&M, who have a range of gorgeous knitwear pieces on their website.

This knitted jumper (pictured below) is priced at just €17.99, and is similar to the one worn by Kathryn.

Although the skirt worn by Kathyrn last night was from Dunnes Stores (last season), H&M have a very similar piece on sale at the moment.

The high-waisted skirt features a textured bouclé weave, decorative metal buttons at the front, and diagonal side pockets.

You can get it here for just €18.

We also found a similar skirt from Miss Selfridge for €44.90.

Currently on sale, this boucle skirt is perfect for those who like a slightly shorter hem.

We can’t wait to keep up with Kathryn’s OOTDs on Operation Transformation over the next few weeks!