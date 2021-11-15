Steal Her Style: Irish influencer Sophie Murray stuns in sparkly Zara top

We are seriously envious of Sophie Murray’s wardrobe!

The Irish influencer is always bang on trend, and her latest look is one of our favourites to date.

The Dublin native took to Instagram on Sunday to share her OOTD with her 161K followers, captioning the post: “it’s always your time to sparkle.”

Sophie wore a gorgeous silver sparkly crop top from Zara, which is currently sold out.

However, the popular retailer will email you when your size is back in stock if you sign up here.

The top, which will set you back €39.95, is perfect for the festive season ahead.

Sophie paired the top with a glitzy bag by Benedetta Bruzziches (which you can buy for €725 in Brown Thomas), and white trousers from one of her favourite brands SLA The Label.