Steal Her Style: Irish fashion blogger Aisling Chan stuns in satin green set on holidays in Lisbon

Irish fashion blogger Aisling Chan jetted off to Lisbon this weekend for a gals trip with fellow influencers Freya Broni and Emma McEvoy.

The trio spent their first night in Portugal in the stunning SEEN Lisboa restaurant and cocktail bar, which has gorgeous views of the city.

Aisling, who hails from Dublin, took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share her OOTN with her 50.2k followers.

She wore a fab green satin midi skirt with a matching bralet, and completed the look with an oversized white blazer, white strappy heels, gold hoop earrings and a cute crochet bag.

Aisling captioned the post: “Dinner views in Lisbon🌅”

Life coach Emma Kehoe commented: “Vision ❤️”, while Irish designer Aisling Kavanagh penned: “pov: entering heavens gates & you are the angel greeting me 👼🏼✨☁️”

Want to steal Aisling’s style? The two-piece set is from Topshop, and it is currently available on ASOS.

The bralet is available for €23.99 here, and you can buy the skirt for €42.99 here.

The bag is currently out of stock, but you can get your hands on the strappy heels for €39.99 here.