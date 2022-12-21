Steal Her Style: Ireland AM presenter Katja Mia stuns in sparkly dress for Christmas party

Ireland AM’s newest presenter Katja Mia always dresses to impress.

The Dublin-based model and influencer graces our TV screens every morning wearing some killer outfits, and her Christmas party outfit had us seriously swooning.

Katja was treated to a night out in Dublin’s Farrier & Draper by her agency 1st Option Models, and she looked incredible in a glitzy gold dress for the occasion.

She shared a photo of her OOTN to Instagram on Wednesday, and captioned the post: “Golden Girl✨”

Commenting on Katja’s look, one follower wrote: “❤️love this dress you wear it so well stunning 😍”

Another penned: “You’re so cute!! Love this dress 🖤”, while a third commented: “Ohhhh katja you actual goddess 🫶🏼🫶🏼”

Want to steal Katja’s style?

Her gorgeous gold sequin dress, which features a bow on the shoulder, is from QUIZ Clothing’s Ashley Roberts Collection.

It is currently on sale for €56.69, so shop the dress here before it sells out.